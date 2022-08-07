Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hunter Rugby: Coach Marty Berry confident Hawks are on right track after win over Wanderers

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
August 7 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HANDFUL: Hamilton No.8 Taufa Kinikini offloads a pass in the Hawks' 27-24 win over Wanderers at Passmore Oval on Saturday. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

IT has taken longer than Hamilton coach Marty Berry hoped but the Hawks are starting to play the style of rugby the former All Black had planned.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.