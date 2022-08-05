Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hunter Rugby: Two Blues stalwart George Ashworth gets chance in No.10 jumper

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
August 5 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ADJUSTING: George Ashworth has switched from the wing to fly-half for Wanderers. Picture: Stewart Hazell

GEORGE Ashworth has played the majority of his near 100 first-grade games for Wanderers on the wing.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.