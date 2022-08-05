"I coached George when he was 14 and he had all the makings of a terrific fly-half," Beckett said. "He knew the game and had the skill set. Like a lot of great club men, he sacrificed his own skills to support the club. He has played wing, he has played fullback, he has played in the centres. It will take him a bit to reacquaint with the fly-half role but he has improved in the past two of weeks."