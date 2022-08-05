GEORGE Ashworth has played the majority of his near 100 first-grade games for Wanderers on the wing.
But coach Dan Beckett is adamant that the versatile back could easily have been the club's first-choice fly-half.
Now, Ashworth has the chance to claim the No.10 jumper
Captain and experienced fly-half Luke Simmons had surgery on Thursday to repair a torn pec he suffered against Merewether and is out for the rest of the season.
Ashworth shifted in from the wing to first receiver. He was strong in a 31-26 over Nelson Bay but faces a big test against Hamilton at Passmore Oval on Saturday.
"I coached George when he was 14 and he had all the makings of a terrific fly-half," Beckett said. "He knew the game and had the skill set. Like a lot of great club men, he sacrificed his own skills to support the club. He has played wing, he has played fullback, he has played in the centres. It will take him a bit to reacquaint with the fly-half role but he has improved in the past two of weeks."
Apart from Simmons, Wanderers have lost lock Ben Christensen and prop Dave Waller for a month with calf injuries.
Will Archer and Dylan Evans. Evans has played two games back off the bench after a long lay-off for a torn biceps he sustained playing professionally in Wales.
"Dylan is probably still underdone but we need him," Beckett said. "He makes a big difference to our side.
"He has been playing a really high level of rugby since he was 17. There is nothing that is going to happen on the weekend that probably he hasn't seen. At scrum time, that is a massive asset.
"We know they will lift. They always have a strong scrum."
Hamilton are coming off a 41-15 defeat to Maitland, but welcome back inspirational No.8 Steve Lamont.
"We weren't as bad as the score suggests," coach Marty Berry said of the Hawks' rare big loss. "Credit to Maitland, they were well organised and took their chances.
"Our effort was there but we didn't execute.
"There has been an adjustment in attitude. This week has been the best we have trained all season. It is a new start for us."
Hamilton played a near perfect first half, to set-up a 34-19 win in their first encounter with the Two Blues in round six.
"We were completely out-played by them last time," Beckett said. "They gave us a lesson and it will probably close to the same team. We know what they are capable of.
"We have looked at a lot of our play in the last month. There have been some really good effort areas but we just haven'y clicked.
"We have done a bit of work to make those effort areas a bit more precise. We pride ourselves on our details and it is a good opportunity against a really good club away from home to switch on."
In other games Saturday, Maitland take on Singleton at Rugby Park and Southern Beaches host University.
The Blacks have named the same XV that did the job on Hamilton.
Southern Beaches are backing up from 25-20 loss to Nelson Bay in a catch-up game on Tuesday.
Carl Manu returns for a Uni side chasing a third straight win.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
