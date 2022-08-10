Newcastle Herald
Merewether Beach arrest: Driver tries to swim away from police; co-offender ends up in hospital - three men jailed

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
August 10 2022
DRIVER TURNS TO WATER: Police waited on Merewether Beach to arrest a man involved in a police pursuit who had attempted to swim away after fleeing the car which he crashed into a gutter. The 20-year-old gave up, swam back to shore, and was jailed shortly afterwards.

JEALOUSY over an ex-girlfriend which exploded into gunfire; landed the shooter in hospital and forced his driver out to sea has put three co-offenders behind bars for up to five years.

