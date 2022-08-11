POLICE have spent hours searching a non-descript dumping ground near Freeman's Waterholes for some explanation as to how a man ended up lying on a public street in Edgeworth with a bullet wound to his leg.
The shooting is believed to be the result of bikie gang infighting, with the victim reportedly linked by police to the Nomads Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG) at the time of the hit in April.
Lake Macquarie Police District Detective Chief Inspector Scott Parker said continuing attempts to coax names from the victim have been fruitless.
"We very strongly believe the shooting did not occur at Edgeworth and the victim has been transported to Edgeworth from another location and that's subject to the search today," he said.
"The victim is clearly competent, completely compellable at law but in reality it's very difficult to get a canvas out of someone who isn't willing."
Detectives from Lake Macquarie Police District continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting under Strike Force Undola.
Police have thrown a significant number of man hours into reviewing CCTV footage, which led them to search around the intersection of Wakefield and Sugarloaf Range roads on Thursday.
A white 2019 Toyota Camry has been seized for forensic examination, as detectives appeal to members of the public who may have dashcam footage in the area around the night of April 8 to come forward.
"We are very hopeful in the search today that we will uncover relevant ballistics evidence," Chief Inspector Parker said.
"We naturally are very interested if a Camry and or other vehicles appear to be travelling in convoy or [with] multiple persons on board.
"There have been a significant number of man hours put into that and also strong police intelligence leads us to believe there are links with the Nomads Outlaw Motorcycle Gang."
Police were first alerted to the shooting shortly after 9pm on April 8, when a 27-year-old man was found lying in a street across from a carpark on Arnott Road at Edgeworth with a gunshot wound to his right leg.
The man was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition, and has made a full recovery from his injuries but remains tight-lipped on who may have been involved.
Chief Inspector Parker said the victim is well-known to police and is believed to be linked to the Nomads.
"It's that selfishness that they don't wish to assist in keeping the public safe," he said.
"That road leads to the M1, it's a major arterial road, there have been many incidents in the past where good citizens have been harmed by the careless and lawless actions of others - particularly with firearms involved."
Police urge any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam vision in the area to contact Lake Macquarie Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
