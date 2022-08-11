Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

John Gregory Compton pleads guilty in Newcastle Local Court to high range drink driving after riding mobility scooter through Merewether with reading of 0.154

By Nick Bielby
Updated August 11 2022 - 5:29am, first published 5:00am
Newcastle courthouse.

A man who drank at least half a dozen middies of beer before driving through Merewether on a mobility scooter, with a blood-alcohol reading more than three times the limit, has pleaded guilty to high range drink driving.

