The Newcastle Northstars have named a grandstand after Don Champagne to honour one of the club's most influential figures.
In a moving tribute at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Sunday, Northstars general manager, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium owner and Champagne's long-time friend Garry Dore said "we always want to keep him in our hearts and give him the recognition he deserves".
Champagne, a premiership winning coach on four occasions with the Northstars, died recently aged 72. Club members gathered together for his funeral last week.
"Don made such an impact with what he did for us over the last 22 years," Dore said.
"He started our hockey programs and of course made such a huge contribution in the foundation and success of the Newcastle Northstars' AIHL teams.
"If it wasn't for Don this may not have been possible.
Those in attendance provided a healthy applause following the announcement and while the sign was officially unveiled.
The Northstars made their last home appearance at the Warners Bay venue on Sunday, defeating Brisbane Lightning 4-3 in an exhibition game. Francis Drolet iced the result late.
Meanwhile, AIHL leaders Canberra (49 points) wrapped up their regular season with an 8-1 win against the Sydney Ice Dogs on Saturday to move seven clear of the Northstars (42) on the competition ladder.
