Singleton councillors confirmed after void 2021 result sparked by-election

Singleton's elected councillors have been named after a by-election brought-on by a court ruling that the local government area's December 2021 poll was invalid.
Nine candidates were confirmed successful on Monday after the distribution of preferences.
Godfrey Adamthwaite (Independent), Mel McLaughlin (Shooters, Fishers and Farmers), Sarah Johnstone (Labor), Sue George (Independent), Dan Thompson (Independent), Tony McNamara (Independent), Tony Jarrett (Labor), Val Scott (Independent) and Hollee Jenkins (Independent) will fill the chamber for this term of council.
The only change from the December 2021 result was the addition of Ms Johnstone, while Independent Belinda Charlton missed out.
The results are expected to be officially declared by the returning officer on Tuesday.
Singleton Council's next meeting will be held on August 30.
According to the NSW Electoral Commission, 76.70 per cent of the Singleton's 17,286 enrolled voters cast a ballot, with an informal vote of 5.91 per cent.
Voters in the coalfields seat returned to the booths in July after the Supreme Court found in February that results from last December's election were void because of a failure in the iVote online system.
The Newcastle Herald reported earlier this year that, according to the commission, 55 of the 2467 ballots cast online at the time failed.
The court also ruled on results for Kempsey Shire and Shellharbour City.
"With considerable reluctance I consider that, because the system of election for the three Councils is proportional representation, it is necessary to declare all of the Councillors' elections void," the decision of his Honour Robert Beech-Jones said.
