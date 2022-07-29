Singleton Council eyes end of iVote saga as residents returns to the polls

Many Hunter residents will cast their votes this weekend for the fourth time since May last year.
A by-election for Singleton's nine councillors is being held again after a February Supreme Court ruling found the results from December, 2021, were "void" due to a failure with the online iVote system.
According to the NSW Electoral Commission, 55 of the 2467 ballots cast online in December's election "failed".
First preferences in the election had Sarah Johnstone on track to secure a spot on council, however, final counting saw Ms Johnstone miss out by just three votes to Cr Val Scott.
Ms Johnstone told the Newcastle Herald on Friday she is "more confident" about getting a position on council this time around.
"Last year was my first time and it was different with the COVID voting restrictions," Ms Johnstone said.
"I'm placed better on the voting card this year and while you don't want to rely on donkey votes, they all help."
Along with Ms Johnstone, Kay Sullivan is putting her name up for election against the current councillors. While John Martin, Calvin Debeutz and Andrew Clifton will not run this time around, Shane Feeney and Wayne Riley are both new candidates.
As owner of Singleton Books Etc, Ms Johnstone said she wasn't sure about running again but was encouraged to do so by members of the public.
"We won't know the final results for a couple of weeks but if I am placed in the first five after first preferences I think I'll be okay."
As of 10am Friday more than 5000, or roughly 30 per cent, of votes had been cast through pre-poll.
Mayor Sue Moore, whose position is not up for re-election, said putting the iVote saga behind them will allow council to "move forward".
"It's just something that we couldn't have imagined disturbing the whole council team," Cr Moore said.
"With the federal election only just behind us, the last council election at the end of 2021 and the state by-election before that I think people are just keen to get on with it."
While Cr Moore said the prospect of having to bring new councillors up to speed is "frustrating", she said the team dynamic on council means projects will not be delayed by the process.
"Whoever the team of councillors is after this Saturday, we just want to get back to normal."
Ms Johnstone said she doesn't believe a change of councillors will be disruptive.
"Whatever way the election goes the majority of councillors will be experienced," she said.
"Those of use who might be new are long term community people familiar with issues of the town. We may just need some fine-tuning.
"People are are just really wanting to be to listened to and wanting results. The main questions we are being asked is about Broke and about how the recovery is being managed."
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
