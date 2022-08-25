City of Newcastle workers have found hazardous material dumped inside a pile of garbage that was put out for a bulk waste pick-up at Carrington, which prompted a delay in collection that left the street looking like a war zone, according to one disgruntled nearby resident.
The council is working with the state government's housing authority to investigate the dumping, but would not comment on the exact nature of the hazardous material ahead of its collection on Thursday afternoon.
A City of Newcastle spokesperson said the rubbish pile was by the side of the road for a bulk waste collection on Tully Street but council staff found "hazardous materials" had been illegally dumped amongst the garbage.
"As hazardous materials are unsafe for manual collection City of Newcastle staff have arranged for a crew to safely remove the waste using machinery [on Thursday]," the spokesperson said in response to an inquiry from the Herald.
"[City of Newcastle] has been working closely with the NSW Land and Housing Corporation in relation to resolving this matter."
