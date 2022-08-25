Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

City of Newcastle investigates 'hazardous material' dumped among kerbside waste at Carrington

August 25 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mess: Collection of the rubbish at Carrington was delayed due to the illegal dumping of hazardous material.

City of Newcastle workers have found hazardous material dumped inside a pile of garbage that was put out for a bulk waste pick-up at Carrington, which prompted a delay in collection that left the street looking like a war zone, according to one disgruntled nearby resident.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.