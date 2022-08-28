BERT Malloy scored a goal in his 150th game for the Newcastle Northstars, but it was a former player that landed the decisive blow for the Sydney Bears at Macquarie Ice Rink on Saturday.
Australian Ice Hockey League (AIHL) veteran Malloy found the back of the net in the third period to see the visitors draw level and take the last-round encounter to overtime.
However, Thomas Landa completed a double to down his old club 4-3 ahead of the upcoming finals series in Melbourne.
The Northstars (47 points), who were destined to finish second on the ladder regardless of the weekend result, now meet minor premiers Canberra Brave (49) at O'Brien Icehouse on Friday night (8:30pm).
Winners progress to the 2022 decider on Sunday (September 4) while losers get a second chance in Saturday's preliminary final.
The third-placed Bears (34) tackle hosts Melbourne Mustangs (28) in Friday's minor semi.
AIHL play-offs return for the first time since 2019 following two COVID-interrupted years.
The Northstars, celebrating their 20th anniversary season, have claimed the Goodall Cup six times. Most recently back-to-back national titles in 2015 and 2016.
Malloy handed over Newcastle's captaincy duties this campaign with homegrown product Liam Manwarring now wearing the armband.
Saturday's see-sawing affair was locked up at the end of each period.
The Northstars' Richie Tesarik and Landa traded goals in the first. Sydney's Alexander Gauthier made it 2-1 in the second before Mackenzie Gallagher equalised. Tommy Moncrieff put the Bears ahead again in the third but Malloy replied prior to full-time.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
