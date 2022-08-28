Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Australian Ice Hockey League: Bert Malloy scores goal in 150th game for finals-bound Newcastle Northstars

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 28 2022 - 1:38am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northstars veteran Bert Malloy. Picture by AK Hockey Shots.

BERT Malloy scored a goal in his 150th game for the Newcastle Northstars, but it was a former player that landed the decisive blow for the Sydney Bears at Macquarie Ice Rink on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.