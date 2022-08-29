Newcastle Herald
Norths coach praises 'consistency' as Blues finish 2022 with minor premiership

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
August 29 2022 - 12:00am
University and Souths playing on Sunday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.

NORTHS coach Dave Willott has praised the "consistency" shown by his squad to claim the 2022 minor premiership, but knows the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League starts again come finals time.

