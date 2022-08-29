NORTHS coach Dave Willott has praised the "consistency" shown by his squad to claim the 2022 minor premiership, but knows the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League starts again come finals time.
The Blues finished on top of the table with 25 points - recording 12 wins, two losses and a draw from 15 rounds in the regular season. They scored 56 goals and conceded a competition-best 19.
"Probably just the consistency throughout the year. To get a full season in and only lose a couple of games is pretty good," Willott said.
"We haven't leaked a lot of goals, touch wood, so our defence has been fairly set.
"We've gradually improved over the season in a lot of facets of the game so that's been pleasing to build on.
"And at times we've blooded a couple of younger players who will spend more time there next year."
Willott said he couldn't recall the last time Norths ended up in pole position with Gosford having dominated silverware in recent campaigns.
"I don't know how long it's been, but it's been a fair while since we've been minor premiers," he said.
Norths beat hosts Maitland 2-1 in Sunday's last round to keep Gosford (23 points) ranked second despite the Magpies comfortably accounting for Wests 7-3 on the Central Coast.
The top-two sides now clash in this weekend's major semi-final while third-placed Souths (22) and Maitland meet in the minor semi-final.
Souths defeated University 4-1 at Newcastle International Hockey Centre.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
