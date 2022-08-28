Norths have claimed the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League minor premiership for 2022.
The Blues defeated hosts Maitland 2-1 in Sunday's last round to ensure they remained on top of the charts.
Advertisement
Norths finished the regular season with 25 points, just clear of nearest rivals Gosford (23) who beat Wests 7-3 on the Central Coast.
The top-two sides will now clash in the major semi-final, likely at Newcastle International Hockey Centre this Sunday.
Souths (22), ranked third, overcame University 4-1 and tackle fourth-placed Maitland (10) in the minor semi-final.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.