Teenage surfer attacked by a shark at North Avoca Beach, Central Coast

By Phoebe Loomes
Updated August 31 2022 - 9:24am, first published 8:30am
Avoca Beach

A teenage surfer was hospitalised after being attacked by a white shark at North Avoca Beach beach on the NSW Central Coast.

