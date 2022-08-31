A teenage surfer was hospitalised after being attacked by a white shark at North Avoca Beach beach on the NSW Central Coast.
The 14-year-old boy was surfing when he was bitten on the hand at the popular beach about 7am on Wednesday.
He was treated by paramedics and taken to Gosford Hospital, where he received stitches in one hand.
He has since been released from hospital, the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) said in a statement.
Avoca and North Avoca beaches were closed after the attack.
"Our thoughts are with the young surfer involved," the Central Coast Council said on Twitter.
The council is urging people to avoid swimming or surfing at the beaches while the shark attack is being investigated.
The shark was likely a white shark, according to biologists from the DPI, who assessed photos of the boy's injuries, including bite indentations.
DPI Shark-Management-Alert-In-Real Time (SMART) drumlines were set at Avoca and North Avoca beach at 7.13 and 7.17am on Wednesday, which the department said is normal practice.
SMART drumlines are deployed daily and allow for sharks to be detected beyond the surf break.
The lines at North Avoca and Avoca have not captured any sharks.
Aerial surveillance by Surf Life Saving NSW failed to spot any sharks by Wednesday afternoon.
The last tagged shark detected at the tagged shark listening station was on Friday.
