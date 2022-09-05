MEREWETHER High is providing support to staff and students following the death of pupil Alex Jubb, 14.
Police have appealed for public assistance after Alex and his father, 46, died when a white Mitsubishi Challenger SUV was involved in a crash with a black Holden Commodore in the centre median of the M1 Pacific Motorway at Ourimbah about 9am on Saturday.
A spokesperson for the NSW Department of Education said it was "deeply saddened to learn of the tragic incident that occurred over the weekend involving a student from Merewether High School".
"Our sincere condolences and deepest sympathies go to the student's family and the broader school community," the spokesperson said.
"Ongoing counselling and wellbeing support for all students and staff affected will be provided during this difficult time."
Police established a crime scene and officers from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit took over the investigation.
Police have asked anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the incident, or the events leading up to it, to come forward.
In particular, police would like to speak with motorists with footage who were in the location between 8.15am and 9am.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
