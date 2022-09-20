Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Boating app Deckee launches equity crowdfunding campaign as it eyes global markets

Penelope Green
By Penelope Green
Updated September 20 2022 - 4:20am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mike McKiernan says it's fitting that the boating community has the opportunity to participate in Deckee's equity crowdfund capital raise. Picture supplied

Where were you raised and what influenced your career?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penelope Green

Penelope Green

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Business, news and feature reporter.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.