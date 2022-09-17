Jana Restaurant at QT Newcastle is hosting its first wine dinner and the star of the show will be Tyrrell's managing director Bruce Tyrrell.
The fourth generation winemaker will share stories about how his family has been producing wines in the Hunter Valley since 1858 and is the second-oldest continuously owned and operated family winery in Australia.
Jana executive chef Massimo Speroni has curated a four-course menu to complement the wine offering:
Tickets to Tyrrell's Wine Dinner with Bruce Tyrrell at Jana Restaurant on Wednesday, September 28, are on sale now ($190 per person at qthotels.com/newcastle).
The Bavarian restaurant chain is kicking off its three-week Oktoberfest celebration today with eight German beers on tap, special set menus and limited edition pretzels.
Guests are encouraged to dress up Oktoberfest-style to win everything from pork knuckles to bar tabs.
Until October 9, diners can feast on the OktoberBoss set menu (for minimum four people) which is a smorgasbord of crispy pork knuckle, pork belly, traditional sausages, golden-crumbed schnitzels, side dishes, and a schnapps on arrival ($49 per person).
The Oktoberfest Mate set menu is designed for a minimum of two people and includes pretzels, pork belly, sausages, schnitzels and sides ($49 per person). Guests can add a beverage package and an apple strudel to each set menu for $45 per person and $7 per person, respectively.
Limited edition $12 pretzels are available until September 23.
