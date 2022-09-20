Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Killarney Vale Bombers keen to keep premiership window open after winning first Black Diamond Cup flag since 2007

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated September 20 2022 - 8:44am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Killarney Vale coach Corey Shackleton, right, and his players celebrate their grand final victory on Saturday.

Killarney Vale hope to turn their Black Diamond Cup triumph into a period of sustained success with almost their entire side expected to return next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.