Killarney Vale hope to turn their Black Diamond Cup triumph into a period of sustained success with almost their entire side expected to return next season.
The home side trailed by nine points at halftime but kicked six goals to two in the third quarter to set up the win over their coastal rivals.
Reflecting on the game and season after a few days of celebrations, coach Corey Shackleton said Killarney Vale had built towards a premiership over recent years and with "most guys" expected to play on in 2023, he feels they can be title contenders for seasons to come.
"That's what we've been going on this journey for, for the last probably three or four years, is to put ourselves in a position to open that premiership window and try and keep it open," he said.
"We've got no plans to change anything.
"Everything we've done has been to try and make sure it's not a flash in the pan.
"To put ourselves in a position to go again and re-climb the mountain next year."
Killarney Vale had finished in the top four the past three years but were well short of seriously matching Terrigal and Newcastle City.
Boosted by the addition of some strike players this year, including former Collingwood draftee Trent Stubbs and Tim Oosterhoff who returned to the club from the WAFL, they won 14 of 15 games in the regular season.
"We just wanted a bit of top-end talent to ice games and give us that composure and class when games are on the line," Shackleton said.
"There's been a few new faces this year, but ultimately what's there is a core of good juniors. If everyone plays their role, the guys like Stubbs, Tim and Rick White can do their thing."
Half-forward Stubbs kicked five of Killarney Vale's 11 goals on Saturday. He released Oosterhoff from full-forward after the main break in what proved a key player-led positional switch.
Oosterhoff finished the year with 101 goals and as the league's best and fairest player, claiming his second Elliott Davey Medal.
Midfielder Lachlan Waters won the umpire-voted McBain Medal as the best on ground in the grand final.
The Bombers' flag, their second in the combined Hunter-Central Coast league, comes five years after back-to-back wooden spoons.
Shackleton said the club had focused on building a strong culture in recent years, which he felt combined with some tactical nous this season was crucial to their breakthrough title.
"A lot of the stuff we did, and the mindset, was trying to build better people," he said. "When we had the storms and floods over the last two years, we did a lot of community work. We did 75 tonnes of sandbagging.
"Hopefully the guys recognise we put in the hard yards, not just with the footy, but standing in the rain helping people. Maybe the footy gods have smiled on us."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.