Full-forward Tim Oosterhoff kicked his 100th goal of the season as Killarney Vale qualified for their first grand final in eight years by beating Central Coast rivals Terrigal Avoca on Saturday.
Oosterhoff, who entered the match with a tally of 96 goals, kicked his fourth for the day before half-time to help the Bombers 9.5 (59) to their third victory this year over the Panthers 5.4 (34).
The former WAFL reserves player was mobbed by teammates and Bombers supporters who ran onto the ground after he hit the milestone in the second quarter.
The 24-year-old is believed to be the first player in about a decade to kick 100 goals in first grade and the first for Killarney Vale since 2002, coach Corey Shackleton said.
Holding a 38-15 lead at half-time, it was Oosterhoff's contribution and the Bombers' strong start which proved the difference with the Panthers unable to fight their way back into the match.
Both sides kicked three goals across the final two quarters in what was an even contest after the main break.
Killarney Vale advance to grand final for the first time since 2014, when they lost to Terrigal Avoca, as they chase their first flag since 2007.
"It's been a while, there's a bit of a drought there of even making grand finals," Shackleton said.
"In my 25 years of being involved in senior footy, this is the best chance we've had.
"Even when we won the flag in 2007, we didn't go into it as minor premiers and the stronger side - it was a bit of an upset victory.
"Anything can happen, but we're probably in the best position we've been in."
The Bombers will have a home-ground advantage in a fortnight after Adelaide Street Oval was chosen to host the grand final.
The revamped Newcastle No.1 Sportsground was overlooked in case it is unavailable due to wet weather.
"With the amount of rain we've been having, we can't guarantee we won't get kicked off," AFL Hunter Central Coast competition coordinator Lauren Francis said. "We wanted some certainty."
Terrigal Avoca will face Cardiff in the preliminary final next week at Feighan Oval after the Hawks 9.8 (62) beat Newcastle City 4.4 (28).
After failing to score in the opening quarter, the Hawks kicked seven goals in the second to lead 45-13 at half-time. Neither side managed to get the upper hand after the break with the wind proving a challenge at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
Six Cardiff players bagged a goal each, while Trent Thompson kicked two.
Cardiff coach Danny Priest hailed an all-round team performance.
"I couldn't be happier with the effort, aim was to be present in the finals again and there's plenty of belief in what we can do," he said.
"All 22 played their role."
The Hawks last reached a preliminary final in 2019.
They have had one win and two losses against Terrigal Avoca this season.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
