Killarney Vale qualify for first grand final in eight years as full-forward Tim Oosterhoff kicks 100th goal of the season

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated September 4 2022 - 2:42am, first published 2:00am
Tim Oosterhoff. Picture by Marina Neil

Full-forward Tim Oosterhoff kicked his 100th goal of the season as Killarney Vale qualified for their first grand final in eight years by beating Central Coast rivals Terrigal Avoca on Saturday.

