Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man charged over alleged armed robbery at Valentine service station

Updated October 5 2022 - 8:28am, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File image

A man has been charged following an alleged armed robbery in Lake Macquarie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.