Man charged over alleged armed robbery at Valentine service station

A man has been charged following an alleged armed robbery in Lake Macquarie.
A 46-year-old female attendant and a female customer were inside a service station on Macquarie Drive at Valentine around 7am Wednesday when a man entered the store.
Police will allege the man threatened the customer with a knife and demanded her wallet, before he threatened the attendant and fled the store in a Mitsubishi Outlander.
No one was injured during the incident.
Officers from Lake Macquarie Police District were notified and while responding, police saw a Mitsubishi Outlander matching the description of the vehicle in James Street at Windale.
Police say they watched a man flee the vehicle before they engaged in a foot pursuit and arrested a 21-year-old man at a nearby home.
He was taken to Belmont Police Station and charged with two counts of robbery armed with an offensive weapon, assault with intent to rob armed with offensive weapon, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, enter vehicle or boat without consent of owner/occupier, and two counts of larceny.
He was refused bail to appear at Toronto Local Court on Thursday. Inquiries are continuing, police said.
