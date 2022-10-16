Newcastle Herald
Newcastle improve but fall short of top play-off game at national university sevens tournament in Charlestown

By Max McKinney
October 16 2022 - 7:00am
Newcastle rugby sevens player Peta Salter hailed her side's improved showing after they finished fourth in the latest round of the national university series held in Charlestown at the weekend.

