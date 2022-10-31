MACQUARIE coach Matt Roach remembers when Tevita Toloi first lobbed up to the Scorpions, on loan from the Knights after SG Ball commitments.
Less than two years later, Roach couldn't have been happier seeing Toloi make his international debut for Fiji at the World Cup.
Toloi came off the bench and played 32 minutes during the Bati's 30-14 victory against Scotland in England on Sunday (AEST), making 93 metres and 17 tackles.
Recently called up to the Fiji squad as an injury replacement, Toloi had featured in a dozen Newcastle Rugby League games for Macquarie across the last two seasons and was part of the Knights' Jersey Flegg campaign this year.
"It's quite a buzz for the club to see him play at the World Cup," Roach told the Newcastle Herald.
"Tevita came to us last year on loan after SG Ball and became quite a regular in first grade, performing quite well.
"He only played a couple of times this year because he was getting a run every week with the Knights in Flegg.
"He's a good footballer and a good bloke, a real humble kid. It's terrific he's had this opportunity so early in his career."
Toloi addressed the Fiji playing group prior to his debut and the video was shared on the Bati's social media.
"To get to put that jersey on and get on the field with you is just unreal. It's a big blessing and I'm so grateful," Toloi said.
"It's just an honour to be here right now representing Fiji and my family. A few years ago I set out a goal to be here and make this World Cup team. Grateful I got the call up and I get to be here with all of you boys."
Toloi, who played juniors in Queensland starting at Rockhampton, was alongside the likes of NRL trio Api Koroisau, Viliame Kikau and Maika Sivo.
The Bati have now completed their round matches and qualified for the knockout stage, meeting New Zealand at Hull on Sunday (6:30am AEST) in the quarter-finals.
Fiji previously beat Italy 60-4 following an opening 42-8 loss to Australia.
Toloi faced off against Upper Hunter product Lachlan Walmsley, who scored a 90-metre intercept try for Scotland.
The World Cup campaigns of Cessnock junior Robert Tuliatu (Greece) and former Central player Jake Maizen (Italy) have now ended.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
