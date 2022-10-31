They will look to rebound quickly and Newcastle coach Arthur Papas expects hired gun Beka Mikeltadze to be locked and loaded for their next hit-out - on the road against Melbourne Victory this Friday - after the Georgian returned from injury via the bench against Wanderers.
Meanwhile, the Jets' A-League Women's side looks almost complete with the club announcing a third United States player had signed for the upcoming season in former college star Murphy Agnew.
They open their 2022-23 campaign on the road to Brisbane on November 19 and coach Ash Wilson is excited by her squad's prospects as they target a return to finals football.
Stockton and Wests put themselves in the strongest possible positions to feature in the Tom Locker Cup final after the joint competition leaders in Newcastle District Cricket Association both recorded bonus-point wins on Saturday.
Daniel Arms produced a century to lead third-placed Charlestown to victory and Merewether tasted their first success of the summer in their match.
While the Wallaroos' Women's Rugby Union World Cup hopes were ended by England in New Zealand, Newcastle University produced a breakthrough tournament win in the national sevens series.
It was Newcastle's best result in the history of the series and propelled them into equal third with West Australia overall. Bond were the series winners, followed by Melbourne.
The Knights' star roared to the top of the 2022 competition's try-scoring lists as he sped over four times in the first half with the hosts going on to seal a record-breaking 94-4 victory at Sheffield's Bramall Lane on Saturday (Sunday AEDT).
The Knights have Caitlan Johnston, Yasmin Clydsdale (Australia), Shanice Parker and Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly (New Zealand) at the women's World Cup.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.