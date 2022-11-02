A $15 million seniors living development for the Tilligerry Peninsula has been given the green light by Port Stephens Council.
Councillors approved the development of "38 single storey self-contained dwellings with communal facilities" on the land adjacent to Tilligerry RSL Sports Club, which is owned by former Port Stephens mayor Bruce MacKenzie.
"There's nothing on the Tilligerry Peninsula like this," Mr MacKenzie said. "There has been a lot of interest in it."
The lifelong Tilligerry resident, aged in his 80s, bought the one hectare block of land at 1085 Lemon Tree Passage Road, Tanilba Bay, from RSL NSW for an undisclosed sum in 2019 for the purpose of developing it into seniors housing.
"There is a shortage of seniors living available on the peninsula," Mr MacKenzie said.
"The location is ideal for seniors. It's close to the RSL, five minutes from the doctor, the butcher, bakery, chemist.
"This will be a secured community with very little maintenance for residents."
While the need for seniors living on the peninsula was widely recognised in submissions made during the DA's assessment, concerns were raised about the sale of the land and the loss of a community asset.
The land has been used by community groups for decades to stage events such as Carols by Candlelight, New Year's Eve celebrations, the Tilligerry Motorama and Anzac and Remembrance Day services.
Fran Corner and Leonie Auld from Tilligerry Community Association spoke in public access at the council meeting on Tuesday, October 25, before councillors approved the DA.
Ms Corner and Ms Auld spoke against the development, sharing concerns raised with them while gathering signatures on a petition including the increase of traffic along Lemon Tree Passage Road, that many residents did not know about the project and drainage issues on the land.
Tilligerry RSL Sports Club also raised concerns with the development.
In a submission made during the DA assessment, club director David Griffin outlined concerns about what is permissible under the land's current zoning, council's authority to approve the DA, the impact on the club's operations and stormwater detention.
"Should the proposed development be approved, residences will be located within 40 metres of the club's outdoor seating areas," the submission read.
"Given the low background noise levels in the neighbourhood, it will be impossible for the club to continue the existing use of these areas and comply with the OLGE Noise Policy.
"Furthermore, the club [will be] constrained in its plans for future development of the premises/business."
Deputy Mayor Giacomo Arnott acknowledged the club's concerns but added that additional soundproofing and screening agreed to by the developer would reduce this impact, and that there was a good flood management plan in place.
"I think this is an outcome that will serve the community well," he said.
The DA was approved unanimously by the seven councillors in attendance of the council meeting but with some amendments including adding landscaping along Lemon Tree Passage Road to screen the development and provide noise reduction for its residents, install an electric vehicle charging station and install a shared path.
Long-time central ward councillor Steve Tucker said he thought the development is "going to be good for Tanilba Bay".
"Talking to the community, there's a lot of people excited by it. I think they'll [units] will sell like hotcakes," he said.
Mr MacKenzie said a construction start date had not yet been set.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
