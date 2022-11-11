Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Bulk carrier Costanza banned from Australian ports after Newcastle detainment for underpayment

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated November 11 2022 - 6:40pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A scene on board the Costanza at NCIG's Kooragang 10 wharf on Wednesday.

A COAL ship detained in Newcastle over underpaid wages for seafarers has been allowed to sail, but faces a three-month ban from Australian ports.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.