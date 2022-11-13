NSW Pride qualify for both Hockey One play-offs despite mixed results in last round

NSW Pride have kept alive their Hockey One title ambitions for both the men's and women's national tournament despite mixed results in a thrilling last round.
Hockeyroos striker Mariah Williams, captaining NSW in Parkes where she was born, led the women's Pride to a 6-0 victory against Canberra Chill on Saturday while the return of Kookaburras defender Matt Dawson wasn't enough for the men's Pride to overcame the same opponents (3-0).
These results, coupled with others across the weekend, mean both NSW squads secured top-four spots and qualified for the 2022 finals series in Bendigo (Nov 19-20).
The women's Pride, featuring Williams (Souths) and Estelle Hughes (Regals), finished on 20 competition points alongside upcoming opponents Perth Thundersticks but were awarded second position based on goal differential.
Canberra's heavy loss saw them miss the semis after slipping back to fifth with Chill (15) jumped by Brisbane Blaze (17), who beat sixth-placed Adelaide Fire (5) 2-0. HC Melbourne (25) were minor premiers.
The men's Pride, including Dawson, Ky Willott (Norths), Nathan Czinner (Souths) and Sam Mudford (Wests), ended up on 15 points next to Tassie Tigers in equal fourth but snuck through following a countback of outright wins.
The Tigers (15) were upset 6-2 by sixth-placed HC Melbourne (10) in the last round with Canberra (23) pulling away from Perth (17), who had the bye. Top-ranked Brisbane (25), who now meet NSW in play-offs, edged out winless Adelaide (0) 2-1.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
