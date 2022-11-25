The Deuce races through to win top gong

Jungle Deuce began 2021 as an unraced dog full of promise, and the stunning 12 months which followed has seen him acclaimed as NSW Greyhound of the Year.
Trained by Jack Smith at Forbes and owned by Clay Mawson and Brian Jaggers, Jungle Deuce was selected by the panel of expert judges as the victor over fellow finalists, Stanley Road, Wow and Zipping Kyrgios. The Deuce, as he became known, raced 24 times in NSW during the year, registering 15 wins and amassing more than $125,000 in prize money.
Jack Smith said Jungle Deuce was a greyhound who showed enormous ability from day one. "I actually had to keep it from the boys [Jaggers and Mawson] as to how much promise he was showing in trials but once he started racing, everyone could see he was something special and the ride that he has taken us on has been amazing," said Smith.
GRNSW CEO Rob Macaulay said Jungle Deuce was a worthy winner of the highest accolade. "He was a greyhound that captured the imagination of racegoers and fans during what was a magnificent year of racing, and he thoroughly deserves the honour of joining some of the greats of our sport as NSW Greyhound of the Year," Macaulay said.
Gunning trainer Jodie Lord took out her second successive Metropolitan Trainer of the Year title and also claimed a fourth NSW Trainer of the Year title, while Serena Fly High won Dam of the Year, and Fernando Bale made it back-to-back wins in the Sire of the Year award.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
