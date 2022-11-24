Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

No work for 850 freight train drivers as Pacific National dispute with Rail, Tram and Bus Union cripples Hunter coal network

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated November 24 2022 - 8:24pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pacific National train crew gathered in Newcastle yesterday before a Fair Work Commission conference upstairs in the Hunter Workers building. Picture by Marina Neil

URGENT talks in the Fair Work Commission today failed to stop a statewide dispute between freight rail company Pacific National and the Rail, Tram and Bus Union, meaning few, if any, of the company's coal and grain trains will run on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.