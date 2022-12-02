Whether you're a casual football fan or a lover of the round ball game, there will be no shortage of places in Newcastle for true believers to watch the Socceroos throw everything at Lionel Messi's Argentina side on Sunday morning.
The biggest party in town will most likely be the free live site that City of Newcastle is setting up in Wheeler Place - the public square next to Civic Theatre.
People are being encouraged to jump on the light rail to get to the civic precinct.
Food and drinks will be available - Newcastle charity Got Your Back Sista plans to sell bacon and egg rolls as a fundraiser.
"Novocastrians are passionate about football and turned out in droves to set an Australian crowd record for a women's soccer match when the Matildas faced off against Brazil in Newcastle a few years ago," lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said.
"While we may be 12,500km from the action in Qatar on Sunday morning I expect no less passion from fans in Wheeler Place as they gather to watch the Socceroos take on Argentina in this historic World Cup match."
If the comfort of indoors is more your go, many of the venues across the city that have stayed open to show the previous Socceroos fixtures will be welcoming punters early on Sunday.
Some of these include the Sydney Junction Hotel in Hamilton; Young Street Hotel in Carrington; The Happy Wombat and The Crown and Anchor Hotel on Hunter Street in the city; and the Cricketers Arms Hotel and Commonwealth Hotel in Cooks Hill.
