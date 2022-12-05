Toddler Ezekiel Jones may be spending this Christmas in John Hunter Children's Hospital, but an appeal is hoping to make things a little easier for families like his over the festive season.
The 20-month-old helped launch John Hunter Children's Hospital's 12 Days of Christmas Appeal on Monday. Funds will go towards "improving patient experiences" and supporting families of sick kids facing financial hardship, domestic violence or homelessness.
Ezekiel was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on August 11. His family has been staying at Ronald McDonald House while he receives treatment.
"Having a sick child is difficult at any time, but it can be even harder during the festive season," John Hunter Children's Hospital general manager Matthew Frith said.
"Every dollar donated helps provide that extra level of support, especially to vulnerable families who may be doing it tough while their child is sick, ill or injured."
The appeal will run until December 16, and will include visits from Santa, superheroes, princesses, star troopers, Delta Therapy Dogs, balloon twisting elves as well as activities like Christmas craft, movie marathons, treasure hunts and a special present delivery.
To donate, click here.
