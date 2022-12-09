Wallsend look to consolidate after '12-point game'

WALLSEND captain Jake Montgomery hopes the Tigers can make the most of a "12-point game" and current run at home despite again missing injured opening bowler Pat Magann.
The second-placed side chased down City with one wicket in hand last round and now host top-four aspirants University in what will be the Tigers' second of three straight matches at Wallsend Oval.
A loss last weekend could have seen Wallsend (38 points) slip to third on the Newcastle District Cricket Association ladder while fourth-ranked City (27), now 11 adrift, would have only been one shy.
Stockton (39) and Wests (35) sit either side.
"That's given us a two-game break on City now, otherwise we would have been even. It was a 12-point game really," Montgomery said.
Wallsend were nine down when they passed City's 216, having lost 4-19 in the closing stages after being 5-192.
"We let it get a lot tighter than we probably should have. We were five down and only need another 20 runs, so there was bit riding on that last wicket. But we got the job done eventually," Montgomery said.
The Tigers skipper and 2019-20 NDCA player of the year was hopeful of fielding an unchanged XI this Saturday and next with Magann (side strain) rested once more approaching the mid-season break.
"He won't be playing for us, we've given him the game off," Montgomery said.
"Taking someone into a two-dayer and potentially needing them to bowl 20 or 25 overs is a bit risky, plus we've got the two weeks off for Christmas."
Wallsend welcome Merewether when competition resumes on January 7.
University regain the services of seamer Tom O'Neill.
Elsewhere in round eight, Merewether, picking up David Celep but losing Jeremy Smith, are looking to string together back-to-back wins for the first time this campaign when they visit Waratah-Mayfield.
Nick Hart is set to debut for Cardiff-Boolaroo, who are home to undefeated leaders Stockton.
Harry Dwyer replaces Shaun Burgess for Hamwicks against Belmont at Cahill Oval.
Wests and Charlestown are poised to stay the same when they meet at Harker Oval.
City and Toronto clash at No.1 Sportsground.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
