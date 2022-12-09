BEN Balcomb knows the feeling.
In fact, three times in a row for one of Newcastle's most capped wicketkeepers.
Balcomb - alongside skipper Nick Foster, top-order batsman Jeff Goninan, all-rounder Adrian Chad and opener Daniel Arms - now gets a chance to extend that title streak to an unprecedented four straight NSW Country Championships.
Newcastle, aiming to go where none of the state's cricket zones have gone before, host the 2022-23 final against Central Coast at No.1 Sportsground on Sunday.
Balcomb, a mainstay of the group in recent seasons, feels like success comes down to the environment built by Newcastle.
"The team has changed a fair bit, from three years ago to now and even from last year," Balcomb said.
"It's a testament to the culture built by Burls [coach Shane Burley] and Nick [Foster]. It's a really good and supportive environment.
"Whoever comes in does a job. It might be different to what you do at club level, but everyone buys in."
Balcomb hopes playing at home against rivals Central Coast will provide an advantage in more ways than one.
"They have some good players and they beat us two years ago down there in a round game," he said.
"Playing at No.1, not only are we at home and not travelling, but a quick outfield and hard wicket really suits us."
Burley revealed on Friday that Charlestown's Dan Bailey had been recalled to the pace attack with Wallsend's Pat Magann (side strain) ruled out because of injury.
Stockton's Logan Weston is poised to make his NSW Country Championships debut in the decider, having been named in the 13-man squad earlier this week.
Joey Gillard and Josh McTaggart are also in their rookie campaigns for Newcastle.
Aaron Wivell, Daniel Chillingworth and Josh Bennett all featured in the final last season. Aaron Bills has tasted victory previously.
Central Coast lost three straight showdowns between 2016-17 and 2018-19, including to Newcastle at Bradman Oval in 2017-18.
Newcastle last hosted and held aloft the trophy at No.1 Sportsground in 2015-16.
Play is scheduled to get underway at 10am.
A Bush Blues team will be selected for the Australian Country Championships in Canberra in January.
NEWCASTLE: Nick Foster (c), Daniel Arms, Joey Gillard, Logan Weston, Jeff Goninan, Aaron Wivell, Ben Balcomb, Adrian Chad, Aaron Bills, Josh McTaggart, Daniel Chillingworth, Josh Bennett, Dan Bailey.
CENTRAL COAST: Broc Hardy (c), Kobe Allison, Chris Archer, Scott Burkinshaw, Rob Forrester, Conner Haddow, Jake Hardy, Simon Keen, Tom Owen, Alex Patterson, Callum Rainger, Brett Russell, Harry Woodhead.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
