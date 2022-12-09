Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle wicketkeeper Ben Balcomb backs hosts to deliver against Central Coast in NSW Country Championships final

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated December 11 2022 - 11:33am, first published December 10 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle wicketkeeper Ben Balcomb (right). Picture by Marina Neil

BEN Balcomb knows the feeling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.