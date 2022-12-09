Newcastle Herald
Newcastle cricketers Joseph Price, Chris Dickson, Steve Mace score spots in Australian veteran squads for 2023

December 9 2022 - 2:30pm
Newcastle cricketer Steve Mace has been named in the Australian squad for next year's over-50 World Cup. Picture by Marina Neil

NEWCASTLE trio Joseph Price, Chris Dickson and Steve Mace have all been named in Australian veterans squads this week.

