NEWCASTLE trio Joseph Price, Chris Dickson and Steve Mace have all been named in Australian veterans squads this week.
Price (Wests) and Dickson (Toronto) were both unveiled in the inaugural over-40 side on Thursday following Mace (Charlestown) getting the expected nod for the over-50 team on Tuesday.
The over-40 program kicks off with a tour of New Zealand, featuring three internationals, in February before a World Cup in Pakistan later in 2023.
Price, Newcastle's first grade player of the year in 2020-21 and an honorary Australian Country XI member, still lines up for the Rosellas while Dickson is the president at Toronto.
Mace, a former Newcastle and Bush Blues representative, will take part in the over-50 World Cup in South Africa in April having top scored with 394 runs during a recent tri-series.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
