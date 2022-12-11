Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

City within striking distance of Toronto midway through Newcastle District Cricket Association's eighth round

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
December 11 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CITY are within reach of securing first-innings points, University captain Josh Bennett left Wallsend in a tricky position and Hamilton-Wickham skipper Ben Balcomb posted his second century this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.