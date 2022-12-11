CITY are within reach of securing first-innings points, University captain Josh Bennett left Wallsend in a tricky position and Hamilton-Wickham skipper Ben Balcomb posted his second century this season.
Midway through Newcastle District Cricket Association's last round before Christmas, the majority of matches remain up in the air.
However, a four-wicket haul to Toby Fynn (4-26) and an unbeaten half-century from Oli Carter (58 not out) means City need just 15 more runs to pass Toronto at No.1 Sportsground next Saturday.
Toronto were dismissed for 126, with leader Corey Brown (35) top scoring, before the hosts reached 5-112 in the 33 overs remaining on day one.
Chris Dickson, named in the Australian over-40 squad last week, opened the bowling for the visitors and finished with figures of 4-47.
Wallsend find themselves in a precarious spot against University at Wallsend Oval, requiring a further 30 runs with only two wickets in hand.
The Tigers went to stumps at 8-118 in pursuit of University's 147 with Bennett (4-32) doing most of the damage and Cameron Burt (39 not out) staying at the crease.
Earlier, Sea Dragons opener James Rushford made 38 before a collapse of 8-31 closed the Sea Dragons' innings while the Page brothers, Jacob (4-44) and Lachlan (2-26), shared six wickets between them for Wallsend.
Hamwicks recorded their second 350-plus total in the space of three matches, thanks largely to 101 from No.4 Balcomb.
He and Rhys Hanlon (68) combined for a third-wicket stand of 108 before Matt Webber (80) and Selman Hassan (60 not out) featured in a 135-run partnership.
Hamwicks posted 7-364 from their 90 overs against Belmont at Cahill Oval on Saturday, having made a victorious 353 against Merewether at Townson Oval last month.
Balcomb (135) also raised the bat on that occasion.
Belmont captain Luke Muddle only bowled 5.4 overs.
Elsewhere in round eight's two-day encounters and Wests skipper James King (109) notched up three figures, batting at No.7 and rescuing the Rosellas from 5-33.
Wests eventually managed 267 against Charlestown at Harker Oval with seamer Daniel Bailey (4-43) and leg-spinner Daniel Chillingworth (3-61) the pick of the Magpies' attack.
Leaders and defending premiers Stockton, aiming to maintain their perfect record at the halfway mark, are eyeing off a second consecutive chase of 200-plus runs.
The Seagulls will resume at 2-47, with both Logan Weston (14) and Nick Foster (14) already back in the pavilion, after Cardiff-Boolaroo scored 216 at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
Merewether are 1-32 in reply to Waratah-Mayfield's 238 at Waratah Oval. Josh McTaggart (74) and Josh Geary (4-41) stood out.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
