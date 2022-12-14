Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Cyclist, 85, run off Fernleigh Track by motorbike at Redhead: suffers spinal injury

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated December 14 2022 - 7:00pm, first published 2:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was suffered a head injury in the crash. Picture by Michael Moore

AN 85-YEAR-OLD cyclist has suffered a spinal injury after he was run off the Fernleigh Track by a motorbike rider.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Journalist

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.