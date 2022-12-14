AN 85-YEAR-OLD cyclist has suffered a spinal injury after he was run off the Fernleigh Track by a motorbike rider.
NSW Fire and Rescue and paramedics were called to the Redhead section of the track just before 11am Wednesday to reports of a crash.
On arrival at the scene they found the elderly man on the ground. He had a head injury, as well as cuts and abrasions. The two emergency teams worked to get the rider onto a spinal board, before he was carried to a waiting ambulance and taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment.
IN THE NEWS:
Witnesses and local residents have described the incident as "inevitable" and say unregistered motorbikes frequently use the track to cut through bushland.
"This poor elderly gentleman swerved to miss a motorcycle on the Fernleigh Track just south of the Redhead train platform and impacted with the privacy screen steel poles," Michael Moore, who was one of the first people on scene said.
"Luckily he was wearing a helmet as most of the impact split it open. He was not in good shape. Hoping all the best for this poor man's recovery."
Residents have expressed anger and dismay on social media, calling for police to tackle the increasing illegal use of the track by motorbike riders.
Newcastle Herald has approached NSW Police for comment. More to come.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Leave a comment below.
Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.