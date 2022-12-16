NEIGHBOURS of a three-storey childcare centre proposed for Charlestown have raised concerns about noise, overshadowing and parking problems if the project gets the go-ahead.
The Hopedell Investments Pty Ltd development would accommodate 122 children aged from infants to five next door to homes on a usually quiet Dickinson Street.
A submission on behalf of local residents argues the development will completely overshadow homes on the southern side where elderly residents "value their time outside in the sunshine of their courtyards and gardens".
With parking already tight on the street with staff from Charlestown Square and surrounding businesses during the week, locals have raised concerns that the 30 carparks on the basement level of the childcare centre won't be enough.
According to the development application, the basement car parking "will satisfactorily service the traffic and parking needs of the proposal without significantly impacting upon existing road networks".
The centre itself would include seven indoor play rooms across two levels along with sleeping rooms, administration areas, a kitchen, laundry and amenities.
It would have two outdoor play areas across both levels and proposes to open from 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday, employing 22 educators.
Residents against the proposal pointed out that a number of neighbouring properties are home to people with disabilities or the elderly and that the childcare centre would disturb the peace both during the construction phase and once its operational.
Submissions on the project closed this week. Lake Macquarie City Council will make a decision on the development application.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
