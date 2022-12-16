Newcastle Herald
Barrister and former Herald reporter Stephen Ryan stands for the Labor Party in Lake Macquarie against Independent Greg Piper

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
December 17 2022 - 7:00am
Barrister and former Newcastle Herald journalist Stephen Ryan, an ALP member for three years and a Teralba resident, preselected to challenge Greg Piper in March. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

BARRISTER and former Newcastle Herald journalist Stephen Ryan has been endorsed unopposed by the ALP to challenge the high-profile Independent MP Greg Piper at the March 25 state election.

