There are downsides, of course, and not just fear of COVID or other illnesses. Cinema etiquette is sometimes ignored, with people talking or playing with their phones through the movie. Some complain about patrons' eating and drinking but while this can be distracting, it's a necessary evil - the kiosk is where cinemas make a lot of the money that keeps them going. At a recent movie there were two annoyances - a broken exit sign that hummed like a blowfly, and the persistent noise of kids running and yelling outside the cinema.

