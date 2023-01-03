Man charged over Kearsley pursuit as double demerit operation wraps up

Police are urging vigilance on the state's roads as the annual Christmas-New Year double demerit operation finishes.
Five people died in crashes in regional NSW during the period.
Northern NSW, including the Hunter, escaped contributing to that road toll, despite 68 people being injured in 174 major crashes during the week-and-a-half.
Police breath tested 64,856 motorists, issuing 203 drink driving charges and 266 drug driving charges throughout northern NSW.
More than 2100 people were caught speeding and 117 were found using a mobile phone while driving.
Police arrested a 28-year-old man in the Coalfields on Monday after he was found allegedly driving a stolen Ford Focus at Kearsley just after midnight.
The man was arrested and charged after he tried to flee on foot following a short pursuit in the car.
Police handed out more than 8100 speeding fines statewide. They pressed 642 drink driving charges as well as 972 drug driving charges.
Nine people died on NSW roads, up from five during the same period in 2021/22.
