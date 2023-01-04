Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Melissa Hunt's daughter Jayde Hallett calls for inquest into the young Hunter mother's 1994 murder to resume

By Nick Bielby
January 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melissa Hunt with her daughter Jayde Hallett as a baby. Picture supplied

JAYDE Hallett was five years old when her mother was violently murdered and dumped in a Hunter dam in the early 1990s.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.