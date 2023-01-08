Hunter teen wins spot in modelling competition grand final

HUNTER teen Gigi Hubber will fly to Bali this month for an all-expenses paid trip as a finalist in the Australian Supermodel of the Year competition, which she hopes will help kickstart her career in the industry.
The year 11 student, 15, already had some modelling experience - she has worked with Sydney label NorthByOne, appeared in Greater Bank advertising and as an extra in the film Beat - when she entered the competition in October.
"I was not expecting to get in because a lot of the other girls are quite a bit older, so I was very happy when I got the news," she said.
"Honestly, this is all I want to do."
Gigi said seeing a runway show as a child piqued her interest in modelling.
"I remember watching it and being like 'Oh my God, that is what I want to do'," she said.
"I nagged Mum [Annette Hubber, who has established a freelance film and television production facility] for years and years but because she worked in the industry she said 'No daughter of mine is getting in front of the camera' and I finally wore her down and she let me get an agent.
"I just love fashion and photography and I find it so appealing and I think it's a really good place to grow a platform to then talk about social justice issues and stuff, so it's more of the overall than just modelling that drew me to it."
Gigi said she was passionate about mental health.
"One thing I'd really love to advocate for is paying more attention to people that need the help and showing people that it's okay to be yourself and it's okay to be imperfect and breaking down the standards of what the modelling industry should be and how you should look," she said.
"That's something that I grew up with, was you have to look a certain way to be a model and as I've grown up over the past couple of years it's changed dramatically and I think I'd love to be a part of that change."
Gigi said fashion was one of the "largest contributors to the climate crisis because of the fast fashion and the waste".
"It's something we need to pay more attention to because when people think of environmental change they think of plastic in the ocean and don't use single use plastics and stuff like that, but I think we should start thinking more about the everyday things like the fashion industry and using things like op shops and stuff like that to give clothes new life."
Gigi said the pathway to being selected as a finalist included two Zoom interviews, mentoring, online challenges and learning sessions.
Once in Bali, the finalists will participate in photoshoots and runway rehearsals, attend workshops and mentor sessions and create online content.
She said she had received sponsorship from the Hey Soul Sista podcast and clothing from Ark Swimwear and Nohea Fox Lifestyle, which she will wear when creating online content.
"I'm a bit shocked [to be a finalist] but I'm so excited and grateful for it," she said.
"I'm over the moon and can't wait to see what happens with it.
"I'm not expecting to win but I'm getting so much out of this that it does not really matter if I win or not.
"I'd love to win but there's so many amazing girls that all deserve to win, so it's more about the sisterhood of it than anything else, growing and learning about the industry together - that's the main thing I've taken out of it."
Stockton's Bella Fernandes - a former St Philip's Christian College student - won last year.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
