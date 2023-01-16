Newcastle Herald
Damian Zane leaves Broadmeadow role to focus on Newcastle Jets Youth

January 16 2023 - 8:00pm
Damian Zane and John Bennis last year on the sidelines for Broadmeadow Magic. Picture by Marina Neil

Damian Zane said he stepped away from the Broadmeadow coaching job because he may not be able to give the players "100 per cent" as he juggled commitments with the Newcastle Jets Youth this year.

