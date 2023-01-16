Police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen while it was in the drive-through section of the Bunnings Warehouse store at Cessnock just before Christmas.
The white Holden Rodeo was taken by an unknown man about 3.35pm on December 23, police said.
Hunter Valley Police District investigators on Monday released two images taken from CCTV footage of a man they believe can help with their inquiries into the theft.
Police are calling for anyone with information that could help track the man down to contact Cessnock Police Station on 4991 0199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number E93890578.
