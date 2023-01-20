Knights NRLW prop and Indigenous All Stars co-captain Caitlan Johnston has declared her intentions to play in the representative fixture next month despite concerns it will be affected by the league's pay dispute.
The men's and women's All Stars games in New Zealand on February 11 have emerged as logical matches for potential player boycotts after the Rugby League Players' Association did not rule out the possibility of such action this week.
The association has tried to ramp up pressure on the NRL about the stalled negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) by boycotting certain media opportunities in recent days.
The Knights cancelled a media day involving their entire top-30 NRL roster because of the players' stance.
Female players, who the RLPA also represents, have been caught in a far trickier situation than their male counterparts during the protracted pay talks as they did not have a CBA that rolled over. Every NRLW player's contract ended at the conclusion of last season.
Players have not been able to sign multi-year deals in the NRLW, mostly due to the burgeoning nature of the competition, which expands from six to 10 teams in 2023.
The situation has left female players vulnerable should they sustain a long-term injury because they would be unlikely to be signed by a club for the next NRLW season, which is scheduled to begin mid-year.
Players involved in the Women's All Stars match next month in Rotorua would be placing themselves at such a risk, but Johnston told the Newcastle Herald on Friday she was still planning to take part in the game.
"I look forward to this game every year, I wouldn't knock it back," she said.
"Injury hasn't really crossed my mind about it.
"It's a game of rugby league, you could get injured either way whether you play in it or not."
Johnston's comments come after her teammate, Tamika Upton, made herself unavailable for the Indigenous side. Newcastle's star fullback and winner of the player-of-the-match award in the NRLW grand final - the Karen Murphy Medal, Upton said she was devastated to be missing the game but had prioritised her job security.
"Representing my family and my community means everything to me so having to withdraw has been very upsetting," she told CODE Sports. "The All Stars is such an incredible week, but training and playing ... when no NRLW contracts are in place puts everyone's futures at risk. I had a long talk with [Indigenous All Stars coach] Ben Jeffries who understands and was very supportive.
"He is coaching the Cowboys' NRLW team this year so knows the situation we are all in. It's disappointing and very frustrating, but hopefully I'll be back next year."
Upton is unlikely to be the only player to withdraw from the match, but is believed to be the first. As one of the best players in the women's game, she is expected to be in high demand for the 2023 NRLW season. A Central Queensland product, the 25-year-old appears a logical target for newcomers North Queensland Cowboys.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
