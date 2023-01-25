Newcastle Herald
Mid-afternoon kick-offs a hot topic for Newcastle Jets' ALW players

By Robert Dillon
January 25 2023 - 7:30pm
The Newcastle Jets face Wanderers on Saturday, in a 3pm kick-off. Picture by Marina Neil

NEWCASTLE Jets players and coach Ash Wilson are taking the view that it will be the same for both teams as they prepare to battle the heat in Saturday's A-League Women's clash with Western Sydney at Blacktown.

