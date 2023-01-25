Mid-afternoon kick-offs a hot topic for Newcastle Jets' ALW players

NEWCASTLE Jets players and coach Ash Wilson are taking the view that it will be the same for both teams as they prepare to battle the heat in Saturday's A-League Women's clash with Western Sydney at Blacktown.
The game is set to start at 3pm, and temperatures of around 32 degrees have been forecast.
That will be nothing new for the Jets, who have dealt with a host of 3pm kick-offs already this season.
"To be honest, I'm not the biggest fan of them, in the heat," Wilson said.
"It's draining. You've even heard some of the men's teams talking about it too.
"But obviously it is what it is. Both teams have to play in those conditions.
"We're not using it as an excuse. But for me and the players, it's not ideal.
"When we played in Brisbane in the first round, it was a 2pm kick-off up there. It's hot and the heat can have an impact on what you're able to do physically and the performances that you're able to produce ... but both teams are playing in the same conditions, so it's not an excuse.
"But from a product point of view, could you get a bit more energy from playing later? Possibly."
Jets captain Cassidy Davis echoed her coach's sentiments.
"It's very tough," Davis said.
"When it's back-to-back weeks in hot conditions - and sometimes no drinks breaks - it's really tough. In Canberra [for Newcastle's last game] it was really hot.
"Most of our games have been pretty hot. Obviously most of our games have been at three o'clock or four o'clock ... I think it changes the game as well.
"You don't get a faster-paced game. Everyone slows down because the sun is taking it out of you.
"Hopefully one day we can play a bit later, but it is what it is and we're all in the same boat as the other teams, so we just have to deal with it."
After four defeats in their past five games, the Jets are second-last on the ladder, 11 points behind the top four.
But a win on Saturday would enable them to leapfrog Wanderers, and both Wilson and Davis said nobody had given up on their unlikely quest to reach the finals.
AAP reports: After over a fortnight between games, Sydney FC hope a good old-fashioned flogging will get them back on track when they face Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park on Thursday..
Due to a lack of available pitches in Sydney, the Sky Blues haven't played since they met league leaders Western United and copped a 2-0 loss two weeks ago.
With a bit of clearance in their match schedule, head coach Ante Juric opted to give his side a thorough workout to steel them for the business end of the season.
Victory have also been hard at work with Thursday's match their fourth game in 12 days.
