Fatboy Slim, Amy Shark, alt-J, Eliza Rose, LUUDE, The Chats and Ocean Alley are coming to Maitland on April 22 as part of the Groovin The Moo 2023 line-up.
Also confirmed are Ball Park Music, Barkaa, BBNO$ (Canada), Choomba, Confidence Man, Denzel Curry (US), Laurel (UK), Omar Apollo (US), Royel Otis, Skegss, Skepta (US), Slayyyter (US), Slowly Slowly, Sophie May (UK), Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Teenage Dads and Teenage Joans.
In this year's triple j Hottest 100 Eliza Rose took out the No.2 spot with B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All). Then there was Ball Park Music (No.8, Stars In My Eyes), Skegss (No.19, Stranger Days), LUUDE (No. 28, Big City Life), Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers (No. 55, Girl Sports), as well as Teenage Dads and plenty of other Moo artists taking spots further down across the countdown.
There's also Fresh Produce artists and community programs to be announced, plus details of how you can get involved with Shoot the Moo, Film the Moo and brand new Tok the Moo competitions.
And, as always, triple j Unearthed are on the look out for one artist from each Groovin The Moo region to add to the 2023 line-up. Past winners include SAFIA, Coda Conduct and West Thebarton. To be eligible, make sure you have your best tunes up on the triple j Unearthed website. The competition opens at 9am on Monday, February 13, and you've got until midnight on Sunday, March 12, to get your tunes uploaded.
Tickets to Groovin The Moo on Saturday, April 22, at Maitland Showground go on sale at noon on Tuesday, February 7, at gtm.net.au or moshtix.com.au. Groovin The Moo is a licensed all-ages event.
If you are purchasing on behalf of your friends, make sure you have everyone's full name and date of birth ready to go.
Hurricane Fall have hit the ground running in 2023, having signed up as Lee Kernaghan's touring band - a mantle previously held by The Wolfe Brothers.
"[Hurricane Fall] are powerhouse musicians and songwriters and on top of that they're top-notch fellas," said Kernaghan. "I'm super excited to be hitting the stage with the boys and the new touring show."
The band have also released a new single, Unbreakable.
"Luke [Wheeldon] was dropping his son off at school and started thinking about everyone having the same basic needs and struggles. In the end everyone just wants to be happy. He sang a lyric into his phone and built the song from there," said vocalist Pepper Deroy.
The band has just returned from performing with Kernaghan at his Tamworth Country Music Festival show, with a national tour in the pipeline for 2023.
Fans - including me - rejoiced yesterday at news that The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction are coming to Newcastle in April for The World Is A Vampire Festival. The Wednesday announcement came out of left field.
Aussie rockers Amyl & The Sniffers and RedHook are also on the line-up but here's the kicker: between sets there will be professional wrestling matches between the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and the Wrestling Alliance of Australia (WAOA).
The NWA is owned by Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and is fast growing an international fan base.
The World Is A Vampire Festival, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Wednesday, April 19. Tickets are on sale at noon tomorrow. Details at oneworldentertainment.com.au.
The Smashing Pumpkins also released a new single yesterday, Beguiled, along with details of their 12th studio album which is the sequel to Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness (1995) and Machina/Machine of God (2000). It's a three-act rock opera titled ATUM and is due for release in April. ATUM will feature 33 tracks, with each track being revealed chronologically on a weekly basis on Corgan's podcast. Each act of 11 songs will come out on digital streaming platforms every 11 weeks.
Corgan is a busy man.
Kevin Bloody Wilson is bringing his FUPC Tour to The Exchange in Hamilton on February 28 and Belmont 16s on March 2. Comedian Jenny Talia will warm up the crowd at both shows. Tickets are on sale now.
Newcastle indie rockers Camino Gold are kicking off a four-date residency at The Lass O'Gowrie Hotel in Wickham this Sunday. Doors open at 3pm and the music starts at 5.15pm. They will be joined by duo Lucky Day. It's been a busy few months for Camino Gold, who performed at the Sunsets Festival in Manly, the Safe Sounds Festival in Newcastle, and opened for Noiseworks at The Enmore in Sydney last week.
Perth indie rockers South Summit are kicking off a national tour in Newcastle on March 3.
It's been a busy 12 months for the band who played Laneway Festival, BIGSOUND, NYE On The Hill, Day On The Lawn, Springtime Festival plus a headline tour of Western Australia. South Summit also visited schools, prisons and youth detention centres across that state during NAIDOC week last year, providing opportunities to connect over a shared passion for music and creativity.
South Summit released their second EP Creatures earlier this year featuring singles Promise Me, Tired of Waiting and Runaway as well as three new tracks, Yaama, Changes and Yaluu.
Catch the band at The Newcastle Hotel on Friday, March 3. Tickets are on sale now.
James Johnston just won two Golden Guitar awards at this year's Tamworth Country Music Festival and has now released a new single. It's called Got It Good and the title is apt, given Johnston's debut headline show played to a capacity crowd at TRECC - a show that was not only the largest ticketed concert at the festival, but also sold out in record time.
Scandinavian baroque and folk music aficiandos The Marais Project are collaborating with Swedish duo Langborn-Wendel on a tour that stops off at the Royal Hotel in Dungog on February 10 and Tillerman's Restaurant in Tea Gardens on February 12.
Catalina Langborn plays the baroque violin and and percussionist Olof Wendel specialises in the little-known cimbalom.
"Catalina is one of the most sought-after Baroque violinists and concertmasters in Sweden," said The Marais Project's Jenny Eriksson.
"She regularly leads celebrated ensembles such as Drottningholms Barockensemble and Goteborg Baroque. She is also an expert on, and composes, Swedish folk music."
Wendel has worked with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Gothenburg Symphony and the Royal Opera.
The Australian Romantic & Classic Orchestra is celebrating 10 years of historically informed performances with a series of concerts: the Mozart Clarinet Quintet, Schubert Hummel: Viennese Vogue (March 10, Adamstown Uniting Church); Beethoven Septet & Louise Farrenc: New Perspectives (June 7, Adamstown Uniting Church); and Mendelssohn Scottish & Beethoven Eight: Midsummer Dreams (August 5, Newcastle City Hall).
IN THE NEWS:
