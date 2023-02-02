Newcastle Herald
Will you be Groovin' at Maitland in April? | Soundbites

By Lisa Rockman
February 2 2023 - 11:30am
Fatboy Slim, Amy Shark, alt-J, Eliza Rose, LUUDE, The Chats and Ocean Alley are coming to Maitland on April 22 as part of the Groovin The Moo 2023 line-up.

