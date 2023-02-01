Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Property Council of Australia's Office Market Report shows Newcastle office vacancy rise to 11.7 per cent

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated February 2 2023 - 10:34am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Construction of 727 HQ on Hunter Street is almost complete. The building will provide almost 14,000 square metres of commercial space. Picture supplied

Office vacancies across Newcastle have risen to 11.7 per cent in the past 12 months, but remain below the Australian average.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.