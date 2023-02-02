Kasey Chambers is in tune with her creative ebbs and flows and won't force a song or an album into existence. When it happens, it happens.
"I have a fair few songs building up but I try not to overthink it too much. An album will evolve when it's ready," she said.
"I trust in the process and the timing of the creative universe. It's looked after me so far in my life so I try to be patient and let it guide me naturally. I'll know when it's time to take control."
For the past 12 months she has been busy touring and that trend looks set to continue in 2023.
"It's been a bit of a surprise that we've had so many festivals come in again this year," she said. "I missed travelling around Australia doing COVID so I'm certainly very grateful."
She is also looking forward to performing live with her good friends Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou, aka Busby Marou. She toured Australia with the duo last year and is looking forward to catching up at Sydney's Taronga Zoo on March 11 as part of the 2023 Twilight at Taronga concert series.
"The Busby Marou boys are some of my favourite people in the industry. I just love everything about them," Chambers said.
"They're great singer-songwriters and musicians but also the best people to hang out with and perform with. I'll take any opportunity to sing with them. I've played at Taronga before and it's amazing, with the most incredible and beautiful backdrop."
Chambers has just enjoyed a short but sweet visit to Tamworth for the annual Country Music Festival where she relished the opportunity to share the stage with friends and family.
"I was actually in the middle of a little tour so I didn't get to stay as long as I would have liked in Tamworth but I had the chance to call into my dad's jam at the The Pub and play a few songs with him, I stopped in to Troy Cassar-Daley's gig and had a sing with him and also played my full band show with my whole family at the town hall," she said.
"I had my dad and my brother on stage with me throughout the gig which definitely made it feel like old times for me. I loved every minute of it."
Her son Talon, 20, also made an appearance.
"All three of my kids join me on stage a bit. I love it. My dad is often there playing too which makes it three generations on stage at the one time, which is very special," Chambers said.
"Talon has only just starting playing guitar and singing a bit so it's been lovely to have him join me on stage. He's stealing the show a bit though so I might have to put a stop to that [laughs]."
I ask Chambers about Eminem's Academy Award-winning song Lose Yourself, which she performed (and recorded) on stage at Newcastle's Civic Theatre last June and released via streaming services.
"I doubt he would have heard it. I definitely haven't heard from him, which means he's never heard it or he hates it," Chambers said, laughing.
"It's one of my favourite songs of all time. I've always wanted to cover it. I feel like it's the most lost I've ever been in a cover song. And I don't think I've ever performed a cover in my life that has connected so strongly to an audience.
"It feels magical every time I play it."
