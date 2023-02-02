Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Ryan Callinan launches Championship Tour return in style at Pipeline

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
February 2 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Callinan takes to the air during his round one heat win at the Pipeline Pro on Thursday (AEDT). Picture by Brent Bielmann, WSL

Ryan Callinan made a winning return while Merewether clubmate Jackson Baker also progressed directly to the round of 32 as the Pipeline Pro and the Championship Tour kicked off on Thursday (AEDT).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.