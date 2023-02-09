Local TikTok sensation Jen Hanlon (@jennnnaaayy) will be a special guest in a fun-filled lineup for this year's Newcastle Show.
The show, which is in its 121st year, comes to life at Newcastle Showground from March 3-5.
Jen Hanlon, who boasts more than 500,000 TikTok followers, will be on hand to help the cookery judges in finding Newcastle's best home bakers and decorators.
Country rock act The Viper Creek Band and local favourites, Phonic will also perform alongside other local acts.
New to this year's line-up will be the Face of Facon model search; a University of Newcastle skills, careers and innovation expo and live fashion auctions, styling tips, and runway shows by Privvy Fashion, Got Your Back Sista and Lifeline Hunter, and Central Coast charity shop.
"This year, we're pulling out all the stops to create a bigger and brighter event than ever," Newcastle Show general manager Emma Spencer said.
"The community continues to be at the heart of the show, and we're proud to deliver a diverse and enriching line-up that showcases the best of the Newcastle and Hunter region.
"We hope to create memories across generations and bring the community together once again through fun, education and entertainment."
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://newcastleshow.com.au.
