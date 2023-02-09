Newcastle Herald
Local TikTok star Jennnnaaayy a special guest at Newcastle Show 2023 from March 3 to 5

February 9 2023 - 7:30pm
Local TikTok sensation Jen Hanlon (@jennnnaaayy) will be a special guest in a fun-filled lineup for this year's Newcastle Show.

