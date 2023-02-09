Newcastle Herald
Rookie Knights fullback Bailey Hodgson gets chance to impress in Newcastle's first NRL trial against Cronulla at Gosford on Friday

By Max McKinney
Updated February 9 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 1:14pm
Bailey Hodgson. Picture by Simone De Peak

He's been sidelined by injuries for most of his two years at the Knights but rookie fullback Bailey Hodgson is primed to push his claims for a spot in the NRL side when Newcastle face Cronulla in a trial at Gosford on Friday.

